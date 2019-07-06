3 things that could happen on RAW next week: a big return, a new feud

Avik Das

What twists and turns await on RAW?

We are just one week away from Extreme Rules, and it will be the final RAW before the pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Following an exceptional episode of RAW this week, the anticipation will be high for the red brand next week. Paul Heyman made his presence felt this week as we saw some jaw-dropping moments.

RAW had an explosive start this week as Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley fought in a Last Man Standing Match. Both men were taken to the medical facility after the bout. While Mike Kanellis made his RAW debut with Maria Kanellis in a Mixed Tag Team Match, it turned into a disaster when the former tapped out to Becky Lynch.

AJ Styles' heel turn was probably the most shocking moment of the red brand this week. The Phenomenal One teamed up with Gallows and Anderson to decimate Ricochet. Moreover, Undertaker made an appearance on RAW and he sent a strong message to Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The next RAW will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Six nights before Extreme Rules, Andrade and Zelina Vega will take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Roman Reigns will fight Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon with a mystery partner. We are excited to expected to see an action-packed episode of RAW before Extreme Rules.

Let's discuss three twists we could see on RAW next week.

#3 Bray Wyatt could attack the Miz

Bray Wyatt has been the focal point of RAW in the last two months. The Firefly Fun House segments have garnered the attention of the WWE Universe but it probably ended two weeks ago. In the last two episodes of RAW, we didn't see Bray Wyatt, which indicates that the former WWE Champion is probably ready to return to the squared circle soon.

Even though the Firefly Fun House segments were missing in the last couple of weeks, the Firefly House characters were present on Raw. Abby the Witch made her presence felt on RAW last week when she was stalking the Miz. Mercy the Buzzard was also seen with the A-Lister this week.

Considering two Firefly House members were seen with the Miz in two weeks, he could be the first victim of the new Bray Wyatt. After teasing a return in the last two episodes of RAW, the new Bray Wyatt could make his long-awaited appearance and he could assault the A-Lister.

