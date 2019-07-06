×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 things that could happen on RAW next week: a big return, a new feud

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.28K   //    06 Jul 2019, 17:00 IST

What twists and turns await on RAW?
What twists and turns await on RAW?

We are just one week away from Extreme Rules, and it will be the final RAW before the pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Following an exceptional episode of RAW this week, the anticipation will be high for the red brand next week. Paul Heyman made his presence felt this week as we saw some jaw-dropping moments.

RAW had an explosive start this week as Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley fought in a Last Man Standing Match. Both men were taken to the medical facility after the bout. While Mike Kanellis made his RAW debut with Maria Kanellis in a Mixed Tag Team Match, it turned into a disaster when the former tapped out to Becky Lynch.

AJ Styles' heel turn was probably the most shocking moment of the red brand this week. The Phenomenal One teamed up with Gallows and Anderson to decimate Ricochet. Moreover, Undertaker made an appearance on RAW and he sent a strong message to Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

The next RAW will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Six nights before Extreme Rules, Andrade and Zelina Vega will take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Roman Reigns will fight Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon with a mystery partner. We are excited to expected to see an action-packed episode of RAW before Extreme Rules.

Let's discuss three twists we could see on RAW next week. 


#3 Bray Wyatt could attack the Miz


Bray Wyatt has been the focal point of RAW in the last two months. The Firefly Fun House segments have garnered the attention of the WWE Universe but it probably ended two weeks ago. In the last two episodes of RAW, we didn't see Bray Wyatt, which indicates that the former WWE Champion is probably ready to return to the squared circle soon.

Even though the Firefly Fun House segments were missing in the last couple of weeks, the Firefly House characters were present on Raw. Abby the Witch made her presence felt on RAW last week when she was stalking the Miz. Mercy the Buzzard was also seen with the A-Lister this week.

Considering two Firefly House members were seen with the Miz in two weeks, he could be the first victim of the new Bray Wyatt. After teasing a return in the last two episodes of RAW, the new Bray Wyatt could make his long-awaited appearance and he could assault the A-Lister. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Viking Raiders Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen: Major heel turn, new faction debuts?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen after Stomping Grounds - The Fiend debuts, Heel turn
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Shield reunites for a night with a new member?
RELATED STORY
3 Things we could see on RAW this week (3 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
6 Twists for RAW before Super ShowDown: Fan-favorite becomes champion, Huge match for MITB contract?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (1st July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the latest episode of RAW was the best WWE TV episode in a long time
RELATED STORY
4 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night RAW this week ( 6 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (June 24)
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could help out Ricochet in his feud against The Club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us