3 Twists that could stun the WWE Universe at Hell In A Cell

05 Sep 2018, 19:08 IST

Hell In A Cell is just over a week away, and the 10th event under the name has quickly become one of the most talked about events of the year.

With five championship matches announced for the demonic pay per view, the crowd in San Antonio will see two Cell matches, one for the Universal Championship, and another as the bitter feud between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton continue on SmackDown Live.

As members of the WWE Universe, there's nothing better than a shocking twist, that makes sense. Here are 3 twists that could shock the WWE Universe to the core.

#3 The New Day split

The group has been successful together, but for how much longer?

As a group, the New Day have proven themselves to be an entertaining tour-de-force, capturing 5 Tag Team Championships.

But whilst the group how vowed never to split, a turn by one of the three would certainly shock the WWE Universe.

It's unclear which one would benefit the most from leaving, though a rumoured big push for Big E could mean that the former Intercontinental Champion could want to move into the WWE Championship picture.

The team will face either Rusev and Aiden English or the Bar, following a tournament formed by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige.

