3 underrated Becky Lynch matches since she became The Man

The April 25 edition of RAW featured the return of Big Time Becky Lynch. Besides the dejected look on her face, nothing initially seemed too out of the ordinary. Then she started speaking... and that's when things escalated rather quickly.

After sounding like she was bound to have a mental breakdown, Big Time Becks' post WrestleMania speech was cut short at the hands of a returning Asuka.

The Man has gone toe-to-toe with pretty much every female superstar on the main roster, including The Empress on multiple occasions. While some of her most memorable bouts have received high praise, some are still highly underappreciated.

Here are a few examples of the latter.

#3 Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair - Monday Night RAW (November 1, 2021)

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch battled for the RAW Women's title on the November 1 episode of the red brand, despite not being a pay-per-view event match, it didn't disappoint.

This wasn't the Becky Lynch of old in terms of attitude and it not only showed in her promo skills beforehand, but in the ring as well.

Lynch was now a heel and even wrestled like one. She began the match with some trash talk, some shoves, and a slap for good measure. This was followed by exiting the ring shortly after.

Long story short. Belair played the powerhouse babyface, while Lynch played the sly, underhanded heel.

While The EST overpowered her opponent for pretty much the entirety of the match, Lynch resorted to yanking the top turnbuckle pad off while Belair had her in position for the Kiss of Death.

Lynch then pushed Belair into the exposed steel for a roll-up and a rather tainted victory.

#2 Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Royal Rumble 2019

The Empress of Tomorrow reigned supreme in the first-ever Women's Triple Threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match near the end of December 2018 against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

It wouldn't take long for Asuka to meet Lynch in the ring again, as the two were booked to face one another at the Royal Rumble the following month.

With so much publicity centered around Lynch's high-profile rivalries with both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte at the time, it may have been easy for some to perceive The Empress as an afterthought.

Before this match took place, it was made very apparent that Asuka had never been able to defeat The Man in singles competition up until that point.

As evident by the trash-talking and overall feel of this match, this was a battle of one-upmanship at its finest, with both women at the top of their game and both women not wanting to be outdone by one another.

As for the result?

Asuka picked up the win after turning a Disarm-her from Lynch into an inverted version of her Asuka Lock submission hold.

#1 Becky Lynch vs. Natalya - SummerSlam 2019

After winning a 4 way style match on the July 15, 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW, Natalya was set to face Becky Lynch at that year's SummerSlam in a submission match.

As made apparent by Renee Young on commentary, this would prove to be a battle between The Sharpshooter vs. The Disarm-her.

Natalya's game plan was a simple, yet effective one: attack the legs in order to soften Lynch up for the Sharpshooter. She did that and then some, even going as far as locking in a sick-looking Sharpshooter in between the turnbuckles.

While The BOAT was focused on softening up the legs, The Man was naturally looking to soften up Nattie's arm for her patented move, the Disarm-her. Her method of doing so included tossing Nattie arm first into both the commentary table and the steel steps.

But perhaps most importantly, the submission counter sequence near the end was immaculate.

After a tug of war between holds, Lynch locked in the Disarm-her for the win.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell