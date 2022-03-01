3 underutilized AEW stars who could move to WWE

In recent years, AEW has managed to give several underutilized WWE stars a second lease of life. Performers such as Miro and Malakai Black, who previously showed glimpses of their talent, were revitalized by jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Even a legend such as Bryan Danielson, arguably the most popular professional wrestler of the '10s, has been rejuvenated by bringing back The American Dragon. Several former WWE Superstars have benefited from the creative freedom afforded to them by Tony Khan and the focus on the in-ring product.

However, for all the merits of AEW, there are several wrestlers on the promotion's roster who are underutilized and would be better suited to WWE. If Cody Rhodes does return to the world's biggest wrestling promotion and is presented as a top star, several stars could even be tempted to follow him.

With that being said, here are three underutilized AEW stars who would be better suited to WWE:

#3 Brian Cage could be a great fit with WWE

If Vince McMahon could design a professional wrestler in a laboratory, they might not look very different to Brian Cage. The former Team Taz member not only looks like a monster but is also capable of performing an arsenal of high-flying maneuvers.

Cage debuted for AEW in impactful fashion at Double or Nothing 2020, winning the Casino Ladder Match. He immediately went after then world champion Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen but ended up falling short. Since then, the 38-year-old's been involved in several storylines as part of Team Taz before breaking up with the faction.

Cage hasn't been used since October 2021 and his deal was due to expire on February 21. However, AEW picked up the option on his contract and he's set to remain until 2023. Once his deal expires, WWE could be leading the queue to sign him.

#2 Wardlow could be destined to become a top star

Wardlow is one of the most charismatic big men in professional wrestling today. The audience is clearly interested in his character development and reacts loudly whenever he destroys his opponents and hits them with the Powerbomb Symphony.

Wardlow made his debut as MJF's henchman and has been closely associated with the outspoken Long Islander ever since. AEW has been slowly building to a split between the two and an eventual babyface turn for the 34-year-old, much like Batista's storyline with Triple H which culminated at WrestleMania 21.

Even if Wardlow does get his big moment, he's always going to be behind the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling. Vince McMahon might be able to extract more value from him than Tony Khan.

#1 Jay Lethal could be utilized a lot better

Arguably one of the most well-rounded performers on the planet, Jay Lethal has been criminally underutilized in AEW. The former TNA X-Division Champion isn't just an outstanding in-ring worker, he has also proven that he can more than hold his own on the microphone.

Lethal made his AEW debut at Full Gear 2021, challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Despite putting on a tremendous performance, the 36-year-old took a loss in his first outing for All Elite Wrestling. The following months haven't been much kinder to Lethal, who has scarcely been used and has been embroiled in a feud with Team Taz.

The WWE roster, on the other hand, currently needs fresh blood after jettisoning several wrestlers over the last couple of years. The world's largest professional desperately needs to create new stars, as evidenced by reports indicating that 76-year-old Vince McMahon could wrestle Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 to sell out AT&T stadium.

