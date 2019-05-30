3 Unexpected Places R-Truth Could Defend His 24/7 Title Next

Everndran

Where can Truth defend his title next?

When WWE unveiled the 24/7 Title on the night after Money in the Bank, no one was truly excited, as the underwhelming design of the championship disappointed the crowd in attendance. Moreover, you don't need to be an avid wrestling fan to know that the company was going to play this title for laughs.

However, WWE did something they don't usually do, and that pleasantly surprised their fanbase, as the 24/7 Title has constantly been the best part of WWE programming over the last few weeks. The real reason why this title has received a positive reaction from the WWE Universe is due to its holder, as one would be lying if they said that R-Truth's title reign has not put a smile on their face.

The wrestling veteran has shown the WWE Universe that even though he is a suitable age for retirement, Truth is still very much in the mood for making RAW entertaining again. One of the most impressive things about this reign is the places Truth's title defenses have taken place, from parking lot areas to The Usos' BBQ, one can only wonder where will Truth defend his title next. Here are some surprising options.

#1 Out And About

One of the best segments of the Attitude Era.

One of the best things about WWE's Attitude and even Ruthless Aggression Era was the amount of time WWE spent away from the wrestling ring developing their stories. You could find wrestlers doing promos on building rooftops, filming segments in their own backyard, and even brawling in supermarkets.

However, after a while, WWE has clearly moved past that to give fans a more polished look of their product, and if we are being honest here, it's a look that not many people enjoy. So wouldn't it be just perfect for WWE to go back to their roots using Truth's comical title reign? Watching Truth enjoying his day out in the city only to be unexpectedly confronted by a challenger for his title would make for some truly glorious television.

