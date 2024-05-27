3 unexpected twists fans can expect on WWE Raw tonight - vengeful return ruins Kings Coronation and more 

This past weekend at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, fans witnessed many huge moments, from Liv Morgan defeating Becky Lynch to become the new Women's World Champion, to Gunther overcoming Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring tournament.

With King & Queen of the Ring now in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn towards RAW tonight, with fans hoping that the fallout of Saturday's show answers many of their burning questions.

Join us as we take a look at 3 unexpected moments that could take place on the red brand this evening.

#3 - The King's coronation is ruined by an old ally

One of the biggest moments at King & Queen of the Ring was Gunther beating Randy Orton to win the men's tournament.

Despite having lost the Intercontinental Championship last month at WrestleMania 40, the Ring General has looked more dangerous than ever as he arguably eased through the whole tournament, culminating with him defeating The Viper to earn the crown.

Whilst the referee's decision in Gunther vs. Orton was final, the match was met with controversy as the Apex Predator's shoulder was clearly not on the mat for the count of three when the Austrian picked up the win.

Despite the odd ending of the match, Gunther is still the King of the Ring and will now go on to SummerSlam to challenge for a World Championship. Before that, however, he will seemingly be coronated as king this Monday on RAW. One WWE star who may look to take the shine away from Gunther during this moment is his former Imperium teammate, Giovanni Vinci, who could make his shocking return to the red brand tonight after he was recently ousted from the faction.

#2 - WWE's Prince betrays his fellow countrywoman

A major title change also occurred at WWE King & Queen of the Ring as Liv Morgan ended the short Women's World Championship reign of Becky Lynch in controversial fashion after a chair was thrown into the ring by Dominik Mysterio and was later used by Liv to capture the gold.

After winning the title Liv sent a warning to the rest of the roster as well as touting her huge achievement whilst speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump.

"I waited eight long months for this moment, to get revenge, to get redemption, to show Rhea Ripley why she made the biggest mistake of her entire life. I did what nobody said I could do. I finally beat Becky Lynch and I got my revenge on Rhea Ripley and became new Women's World Champion. But you know what, I have a feeling, that the Liv Morgan revenge tour is just getting started. If you don't like it, you can cry about it. But if I were you, I'd watch me."

Following the contest, an angry Lynch said backstage that she would be demanding RAW General Manager to grant her a rematch for the title on tonight's show. If this match does indeed take place, then the WWE fans may see the official confirmation of an unlikely alliance that has been brewing underneath the surface for weeks now.

As some WWE fans have noticed, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan were seen arriving at RAW together last week, despite Morgan having been embroiled in a personal feud with Balor's Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley. Therefore, if Morgan does indeed put her title on the line against Becky this Monday, fans may see Balor turn his back not only on Ripley but also on his fellow countrywoman Lynch as he helps the new Women's World Champion retain her title.

#1 - A fan-favorite WWE Faction disbands

One of the most anticipated turns in recent weeks has been the expected betrayal of Chad Gable towards his Alpha Academy teammates Otis, Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa.

Waiting in the wings to join Gable seems to be the Creed Brothers, who like Gable have a background in amateur wrestling, the trio were also seen laughing backstage together on RAW recently.

The X factor within this feud is the Creed's teammate Ivy Nile, during a recent interview with Fightful, Brutus Creed was full of praise for the improvements that she has recently made.

"I love it. She’s starting to show who she is and is starting to break out of that, ’Hey, I’m just a background character for the Creeds. She’s starting to show, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’ I’m very happy for her, I can’t wait. She gets recognized more in the airports than we do. She stands out. ‘What do you do for a living?’ They always come up to her."

Whilst the Creeds may be happy to join Gable, Ivy Nile may have other ideas as she has formed a close bond with Maxxine Dupri in recent weeks.

With that in mind, the WWE fans may see the break up of Nile and the Creeds as she would be very unlikely to join a group that just kicked out her friend in the form of Dupri.