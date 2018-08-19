3 unexpected twists which could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.60K // 19 Aug 2018, 00:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Biggest Party of the Summer has finally arrived

WWE SummerSlam 2018 will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York this Sunday. It will be a 6 hour long event split into 2 hours of pre-show, and 4 hours of the PPV. Some great matches have been booked for the show.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, and Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship are some of the marquee matches.

Many matches have had a controversial buildup, therefore it's not easy to predict how WWE will book them for the PPV. In this article, we will look at three unexpected twists that might happen at this Sunday's event.

#3 Ronda Rousey fails to capture RAW Women's Title

Ronda Rousey will get her chance to fight Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. She is a big favorite to defeat Alexa Bliss and win her first ever WWE Title. Everyone is expecting Ronda to destroy Bliss and win the match in 2-3 minutes.

But WWE could shock us all, as no one expects Ronda to lose this match. Although it's not very likely, an outside interference could result in Ronda losing her match. That's how she lost at Money in the Bank.

The only woman who could make this happen is Stephanie McMahon. She could make her return to WWE TV and cost Ronda this match. It will be great to continue this story where Ronda always comes close to winning the title but eventually ends us losing the match. This could result into a match between Ronda and Stephanie at the upcoming all women's PPV - Evolution.

#2 Roman Reigns wins the Universal Title and then loses it

Brock Lesnar will defend his title against "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Lesnar is rumored to leave the WWE after this match. So it means that Roman is expected to finally capture the Universal Championship he has been chasing for years.

The PPV closing with Roman holding the title will upset the fans. And Brooklyn is known to be a hardcore WWE crowd. So they will definitely like to see something unexpected.

Roman could be the one to defeat Brock Lesnar, but Braun Strowman or Kevin Owens could crash the party. Owens will fight Strowman for the MITB briefcase, and fans would prefer to see either of them win the title instead of Reigns.

So a cash in at SummerSlam could entirely change the scenario of the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns after all these years defeats Brock Lesnar, and yet walks out on the losing side.

1 / 2 NEXT