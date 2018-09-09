3 unforgivable mistakes committed by the WWE recently, and how to rectify them

Shubham Singh

Ambrose needs a heel turn as soon as possible

There is an old saying that 'A man is meant to make mistakes', and quite recently, it seems Vince McMahon is hellbent to prove it right.

WWE creatives have made a slew of bad choices in who to push, who to go over, who to switch brands and many more. And sadly, WWE Universe know that WWE has a hell of a record when it comes to making bad choices.

Well, on the other hand, with Becky Lynch's recent heel turn and Samoa Joe's intense feud with AJ Styles WWE has also done some amazing job recently.

However, today in this list I present to you 3 unforgivable mistakes committed by WWE recently, and ways to rectify them. Do share your thoughts in the comments section, click on the link if you want to read CM Punk's update on his UFC future.

#3 Kevin Owens' attack on Lashley

Kevin Owens returned to attack Lashley on the last edition of Raw

Two weeks ago, after a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Seth Rollins for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens quit the show, only to return just one week later.

Well, on the last edition of Monday Night Raw, KO returned, out of the blue to attack Bobby Lashley from behind.

Now the problem here is not his return but the manner. WWE could have, so easily, used the support and sympathy that Owens had on his side due to his famous 'I quit' promo, and given him an anti-authority push similar to CM Punk. Instead, WWE had him return and attack Lashley from behind.

How to rectify:

Push Kevin Owens as a babyface and turn Lashley as a heel. WWE currently, has no idea where to go with Lashley's character, thus, turning him heel will give his character new directions.

