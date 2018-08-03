3 Unlikely Predictions For SummerSlam 2018

Pramit Wagh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 03 Aug 2018, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see the Demon King return?

SummerSlam 2018 is fast approaching us. Many of the matches have been decided and feuds have started to progress further. The match card right now has some very exciting matches to witness. We have got Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar lined up, whereas AJ Styles is going to defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There is going to be a triple threat between Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Carmella for the Smackdown Women's Championship & Ronda Rousey is challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship. Cedric Alexander will defend the Cruiserweight Championship.

There is a tag-team tournament held for determining the no.1 contenders for SD Tag Team Championship. And the Raw Tag Team Titles maybe defended against The Revival and The Deleters Of Worlds in a triple threat.

Another match confirmed is Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman in which Strowman has put his Money In The Bank Briefcase on the line. Predictions have started from everywhere and thus we will look at three predictions which are unlikely to happen, but if they happen they are surely going to shock everyone.

#3 Carmella retains the SD Women's Title

Charlotte Was Added To The Match This Week On SD Live

Becky Lynch defeated Carmella in a singles match to become the no.1 contender for the SD Women's Championship. This week, on Smackdown she was attacked by Carmella and a returning Charlotte Flair saved her friend.

Following that, Charlotte defeated Carmella in a singles match and she too was added to the title match at Summer Slam 2018. Charlotte and Becky are both very talented in-ring performers, but Carmella isn't one of them.

So it is easy to predict that either Lynch or Flair would take the title home. Also later this year, WWE is going to have an All Women's PPV named 'Evolution'. WWE would not want a wrestler like Carmella to main-event such a showcasing of the Women's Revolution. They would surely like to take the Championship of her.

But, is Carmella is given a chance and she pulls off an upset victory at SummerSlam, it would surely be as shocking as it is unlikely. But that still remains a possibility as WWE has a habit to do unexpected things.

1 / 3 NEXT