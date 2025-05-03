3 Unluckiest WWE stars ever

It doesn't just take skills to succeed in WWE. In fact, not just in the world of wrestling but in any profession, one needs a combination of hard work, perseverance, and luck to make a mark. John Cena might not be the best performer inside the ring, but he went on to become the face of the company for almost a decade because of his hard work as well as luck.

The same goes with superstars like Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and CM Punk. They might not have the most muscular bodies, but they worked hard and also had luck with them. At the same time, there have also been superstars who have worked, and are still working hard, but have not gotten what they deserve.

On that note, we list down the three unluckiest superstars ever in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3 Jason Jordan

He could have been the next Kurt Angle in WWE. In one of the storylines, he was even portrayed as Angle's kayfabe son. However, a gruesome neck injury ended his career on a dismal note. Jason signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2011 and started with NXT before making his main-roster debut in 2016.

He started well, winning tag team championships alongside superstars like Seth Rollins. He even performed at WrestleMania 33 in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle. However, in 2018, he got a neck injury, because of which he underwent surgery. And that was the end of it.

Jason Jordan couldn't compete after it. He was even supposed to square off against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 in a kayfabe father vs. son battle. The neck injury forced him to step away from wrestling, and Baron Corbin instead replaced him at 'Mania. His in-ring skills were great, and he was quick, just like any top superstar. However, luck wasn't on his side, and things ended unexpectedly for him. He now works as a lead producer in WWE.

#2 CM Punk

CM Punk is indeed a legend and one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he hasn't been the luckiest in his career. The Straight Edge Superstar had clicked with the fans right from the day he entered the ring.

But it took nearly two decades for WWE to give him a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. His contemporaries like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and even Cody Rhodes have featured in more than one WrestleMania main event. But Punk has achieved only one Mania main event, and that too this year.

Similarly, CM Punk's career has also been marred by injuries. It was one of the reasons why he left WWE in 2014. Punk had said that his falling health was the main reason he quit the promotion. And when he came back to the company, after a gap of nearly nine years, Punk got a torn tricep injury that once again kept him out of action for the next six months. Despite being healthy for the past year, there is a chance that injuries might eventually cut short his career given his age.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor

It won't be wrong to call Finn Balor the unluckiest man in WWE. Despite being one of the best performers inside the ring, The Prince hasn't achieved what he deserves. He had to relinquish the top WWE title within 24 hours of winning it.

Finn Balor became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion in 2016 after defeating Seth Rollins. However, due to a shoulder injury that he reportedly sustained during the match, Balor had to relinquish the title. Since then, he has not been able to win the Universal Championship.

Moreover, despite his seniority, the 43-year-old superstar has now been reduced to a typical heel in WWE, who is only losing matches. Balor recently lost the Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, and his junior, Dominik Mysterio, stole the win. Balor is still in The Judgment Day, but remains without a title.

