3 unpopular but secretly genius potential WWE Money In The Bank booking decisions

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 emanates from London's O2 Arena in less than 48 hours. It will be the first time the iconic premium live event is held away from American soil, and it looks set to be a great show. 11 ladder match competitors are set to add their names to the event's lore, while other contests like The Bloodline Civil War have fans highly intrigued.

The WWE Universe, as always, has picked its favorites for both ladder matches and the rest of the card. There are some outcomes that will be approved of by the majority of the audience and some that will be scoffed at. Some of these seemingly undesirable results might turn out to be blessings in disguise, however.

Here are three potentially unpopular Money in the Bank outcomes that could prove to be genius.

#3. Bayley screwing IYO SKY out of an opportunity to win Money in the Bank could have huge WWE WrestleMania 40 implications

Going into Money in the Bank 2023, IYO SKY seems to be the WWE Universe's pick to win the women's ladder match. Fans are clamoring for her to win the briefcase and get a long-overdue main event push culminating in a showdown with longtime frenemy Asuka. It's a pretty straightforward choice that would work simply because of the talent involved and fans' desire to see it.

To the majority of the audience unfamiliar with SKY and Asuka's history in Japan, this would be a normal championship feud between two super-talented stars. Yet, WWE could tell this story more comprehensively by having Bayley cost her teammate the win. This would bring the tension between the Damage CTRL duo to a head, triggering a massive face turn for The Genius of the SKY.

This could eventually lead to a Royal Rumble 2024 win for SKY and a coronation on The Grandest Stage of them All after establishing her as a singles force. Additionally, it would allow another woman to shine with the contract, ending up benefitting the women's division even more

#2. Matt Riddle shockingly dethroning Gunther would allow the latter to move to the main event scene

Since debuting on the main roster in April 2022, WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther has not tasted defeat in singles combat. He is yet to be pinned or submitted, with Sheamus having come closest to taking him down. His feud with Matt Riddle going into Money in the Bank has been fairly intense, but it's safe to say few expect The Original Bro to dethrone The Ring General.

What if Riddle shocks the WWE Universe and becomes the first man to pin the Intercontinental champion? The audience would most likely be shocked and somewhat annoyed that the honor didn't go to someone like The Celtic Warrior or Drew McIntyre, who have had hellacious battles with The Ring General.

However, we doubt they would be complaining when Gunther inevitably stepped up to Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns, beginning his journey to becoming World Champion. And if Riddle dethroning him involved a Randy Orton return? The audience would go wild!

Honorable mentions:

What shocks could be in store for the Bloodline Civil War?

Here are some more potential Money in the Bank decisions that may be unpopular at first but end up providing great entertainment to the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes loses to Dominik Mysterio: Dom Dom is elevated to a serious main event threat before an impending Judgment Day split.

Finn Balor defeats Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight champion: Though it would end Rollins' reign at 35 days, it would give Balor a chance at redemption as World Champion and eventually lead to Damian Priest winning his first world title

The Bloodline Civil War ends in a disqualification: An epic return like Randy Orton setting up a massive Summerslam feud would definitely be worth it

#1. Logan Paul winning the 2023 Money in the Bank Men's ladder match could be a blessing in disguise

Since Logan Paul announced his entry into the Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW, the internet fanbase has largely been against him winning. These fans see Paul as an outsider who would be taking an opportunity he doesn't deserve. Compared to someone like LA Knight, who has given his life to the business and is finally on the cusp of reaching the pinnacle, The Maverick is an unpopular choice.

The social media megastar winning might be a stroke of genius, however, if handled right. WWE could capitalize on Paul's huge social media presence with the shocking win before using a feud between him and Knight to benefit both men. Having Knight invade The Maverick's Impaulsive podcast and other events with massive followings could showcase his incredible charisma and promo chops to a whole new audience.

Once The Megastar has captured that audience and brought their eyes to SmackDown with him, he could win back the briefcase from Paul. This would appease the hardcore fans AND enable him to fulfill his world title destiny as a much bigger mainstream star.

