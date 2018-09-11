3 Ups & 2 Downs From WWE RAW - 10th September 2018

Shield got what they wanted

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from New Orleans, LA last night. There was a lot of excitement after last week's show about what the WWE would do next.

For most parts, WWE actually booked the show pretty well. But at the same time, there were some typical booking decisions that WWE got wrong.

Moreover, this was the go-home episode for Hell in a Cell & I really expected more action & excitement from the show. So looking from a buildup point of view, this was not the best Raw by any means.

In this article, we will take a look at three ups and two downs from last night's show-

#1 UP: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins finally get the match they wanted

The Shield always find a solution

So The Shield was forced to leave the building once again after their attack on the Raw roster.

But apparently, Ambrose and Rollins came back as singles superstars after changing their gear. They spoke to Corbin backstage and sort of made him admit that Corbin had The Shield arrested by forcing fake charges.

So Rollins and Ambrose brought a Deputy Sheriff with them to press charges on Corbin. Looking at the situation, Corbin asked them to discuss the matter personally before they make any such decision.

As a result of this private meeting, Rollins and Ambrose were awarded a match against Ziggler and McIntyre at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV.

Corbin broke this news to Dolph and Drew claiming that Hell in a Cell will be his first PPV as General Manager and he wants it to be amazing.

I think this was a clever way to award the match to Rollins and Ambrose considering what the storyline is right now. And it should be a great tag-time title match as well.

