3 positives and 3 negatives from this week's RAW

DX reunited this week on RAW.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was a truly monumental event, with a Hall of Famer coming out of retirement, a heel turn that will go towards Evolution, and a sad injury that has stopped a former Universal Champion for now.

With WWE Evolution taking place on October 28, the women on the A-Show truly pulled out all they had to build momentum to the historic all-female pay per view.

Whilst the men of RAW showed their dominance also, as the company etches closer to WWE Crown Jewel.

But the show had its fair share of faults, and here are 3 ups and 3 downs from this week's RAW.

Positive: Trish and Lite reunite

One of the most genuine friendships in WWE history, Trish Stratus and Lita will team up at Evolution, to face Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

Whilst they had originally been singles matches, putting the four women together will definitely add a new level of intrigue to the all-female show.

As good as both Hall of Famers were, neither have wrestled a singles match in 12 years, so this move will allow both to showcase their positives, whilst hide any negatives.

The match should be a great blast of nostalgia, with Alexa being the perfect modern-day brat, and James her irritating BFF.

