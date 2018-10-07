3 Ups and 3 Downs from WWE Super Show-Down

The greatest live event in Australia has come and gone.

WWE Super Show-Down is now officially history and as always, WWE produced yet another mixed bag with quite a few positives and a bit of negatives too. The show ran for five hours, but it was an entertaining show as a whole.

The mega-event saw Triple H defeat The Undertaker in a match that was billed as 'The Last Time Ever'. The Shield overcame the despicable trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre in a six-man tag match. Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins successfully dispatched The Riott Squad.

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain his coveted WWE title. Daniel Bryan vanquished his arch-foe, The Miz, to become the number one contender to the WWE title. The IIconics defeated Asuka and Naomi in their hometown, Becky Lynch walked out as SmackDown Women's champion due to a DQ finish, Buddy Murphy won the Cruiserweight Title and The New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over The Bar.

Now, let's critically analyze the show and see what went down right and what went down wrong.

Up: A night of great in-ring action

Styles retained his title

WWE Super Show-Down delivered a lot in terms of in-ring quality. Majority of the matches were on par or above par and the crowd enjoyed most of the action that took place.

The six-man tag match between The Shield and Braun Strowman's pack was one of the most entertaining bouts of the year. Roman spearing Braun through the barricade, Seth flying all over the place and Ambrose acting crazy just like he always does made the match all the more entertaining. It was a back and forth contest and Strowman and company looked strong even in defeat.

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles worked yet another classic and managed to retain the crowd's interest throughout the long match. Joe and Styles gave us a solid, brutal and praiseworthy match.

The Undertaker and Triple H was a mediocre affair, but that was due to their increasing age and decreasing ability.

