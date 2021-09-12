3 Vince McMahon ideas fans loved, and 3 they didn't

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the most controversial figures in pro-wrestling history. While he is often credited with taking the industry to a whole new level, many of his decisions haven't been popular with the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon bought WWE from his father in the 80s. Today, WWE is a global media giant with some of the most popular wrestlers in the world. It goes without saying that Vince McMahon has dedicated his life towards turning WWE into a major profitable corporation and succeeded.

Vince has come up with a long list of brilliant ideas over the past several decades that have delighted fans. He has also given the WWE Universe some storylines that flopped horribly.

In the following list, we will take a look at three Vince McMahon ideas that fans loved, and three they didn't.

#6 Otis' 2020 push (Vince McMahon idea that fans loved)

Otis and Mandy Rose's romantic angle on SmackDown in early 2020 was incredibly well-received by the WWE Universe. Otis was heartbroken when Mandy went on a date with Dolph Ziggler instead of him. The WWE Universe instantly felt bad for Otis and it kicked off a big push for him.

Otis won Mandy's heart when he defeated Ziggler at WrestleMania 36. The duo remained an on-screen couple for a brief period and Otis won the Money In The Bank briefcase.

However, the angle abruptly ended when Mandy was drafted to WWE RAW. Otis later lost his briefcase to The Miz. According to reports, Otis' was a "Vince McMahon project" and the boss was responsible for his push last year. The angle, minus the way it ended, was a hit with the WWE Universe.

#5 Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle's final opponent (idea that fans didn't like)

In early 2019, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that he was going to retire at WrestleMania 35. Fans wanted John Cena to be his last opponent, but Vince McMahon had other ideas.

Longtime fans of Cena may remember that Angle was his first main roster opponent, way back in 2002. Angle also wanted Cena to retire him while bringing their storyline into full circle. However, Mr. McMahon wanted Baron Corbin to retire Angle as both men were feuding at the time.

The decision led to a forgettable final match for Angle at WrestleMania 35. The big win didn't do much for Corbin either. The WWE Universe wasn't happy at all, especially when they saw Cena appear briefly at the event that year.

