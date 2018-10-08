3 ways 08-Oct-2018 Monday Night Raw could get great ratings

Raw ratings are in a war state

WWE Raw emanates from Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL and after what transpired at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, we can only expect some fireworks on the show.

The end of the show saw Triple H and Shawn Michaels on the receiving end of a Tombstone from the 'Brothers of Destruction,' and Crown Jewel being less than a month away, we may see a promo from WWE COO Triple H and his friend Shawn Michaels.

WWE can hype things at the show with a gong sound, and this isn't just the feud we would be looking at because there are many other feuds that need to be rejuvenated and in the process make Crown Jewel the most watched show on the WWE Network.

Saudi Arabia is like a second home to WWE because not only is the Royal family too kind to WWE, it is also a fan of the wrestling fraternity. We may see a lot of things at this show, but first, let's look at three things that can happen on the show:

#3 Game and Shawn Respond

Time for a handshake is over

With less than a month to go for WWE's Crown Jewel, the company would try everything in their power to push this match. While the main event for WWE Super Show-Down wasn't that great compared to the Cruiserweight division match or the match between Charlotte and Becky during the show, the company is still banking on part-timers to push their show.

The 4 wrestlers involved in this storyline are either retired or work a very low schedule in terms of in-ring competition. The only way the company can push it through is some great promos and fights during the buildup, while this feud culminates in Saudi Arabia forever.

It's about time that all the wrestlers in the match hang up their boots.

