3 ways Alexa Bliss could revert back to her dark character

This year has been an interesting one for Alexa Bliss. She went from dealing with her dark persona to tagging along with Bianca Belair and Asuka to go against Damage CTRL. The ups and downs have been persistent, which is worrying for someone of her caliber.

Bliss' character change took multiple counseling sessions and a lot of time, but her current gimmick arguably isn't better. She is not in the title picture and is only presented as a top name, but multiple high-profile defeats have led to fans clamoring for a change.

Little Miss Bliss' is one of the most creative superstars on the roster, excelling with her twisted character. No one would mind a return to the scary Bliss, who was a significant threat every week and mixed it up with multiple main event stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at three ways in which Alexa Bliss can revert back to her dark character.

#3 On our list of ways in which Alexa Bliss can return to her dark persona: She snaps and goes mad

The current state of Bliss could soon evaporate

The simplest way to bring about Alexa Bliss' dark character is by having her snap and viciously attack her friends. WWE could present a storyline in which her evil alter-ego tries to take over her completely until it eventually does, with a shocking attack on the likes of Asuka cementing a heel turn.

Bliss losing it could also be presented as the alter-ego overcoming the multiple counseling sessions it took to keep it subdued. It would instantly make her the top heel on the RAW roster and allow her to target virtually anyone.

#2 Joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is always on the lookout for new members, and recently added one to their ranks in the form of Dominik Mysterio. Alexa Bliss could fit the faction like a glove, especially in her dark avatar.

Bliss and Rhea Ripley could play excellent mind games, wreak havoc in the division and even win the tag team championship with ease. With Mysterio, Finn Balor and Damian Priest alongside them, they could become the most dangerous team on the roster. It would also give The Goddess something of note to do after a rather underwhelming year.

#1 Bray Wyatt returns and puts her under his spell again

Following Braun Strowman's return to WWE, rumors are rife regarding Bray Wyatt making a comeback as well. He is the hottest free agent in the wrestling industry as of today.

During his last stint with WWE, Wyatt was paired with Alexa Bliss. They were a fantastic team together and regularly wreaked havoc for months. The way Bliss was put in a trance by the former Fiend was excellent storytelling which resulted in the best run of both of their careers.

Should Wyatt make a return to the company and run with a similar gimmick, WWE could have him run into Little Miss Bliss. His presence would unlock her dormant dark side and the duo could become a force to be reckoned with once again.

