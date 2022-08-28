3 ways Becky Lynch could return from injury

This year's SummerSlam kicked off with Becky Lynch taking on Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Title. The crowd was pumped, the match was on point, and the atmosphere was electric. Then came the bad news.

Not long after the match, it was reported that Lynch sustained an injury whilst competing.

Wrestling is a lot like life: an unpredictable rollercoaster, full of highs and lows. Lynch is currently on the road to recovery, and it's all but guaranteed that she'll be greeted with an uber-loud standing ovation upon her return.

But the question is, how exactly will she return?

Here are a few possibilities.

#3 Becky Lynch picks up right where she left off

During her post-SummerSlam promo, Lynch stated that her injury occurred during a bout between herself and current Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

After an exchange of respect between The EST and The Man, Becky Lynch would then find herself on the bad end of a beatdown, courtesy of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. The assault would further the previously sparked storyline between all five women.

However, fans were left with a cliffhanger as we've yet to see Becky's retaliation due to her injury. She could very well pick up where she left off if the timing is right. But there's a possibility that Becky won't be able to enact any sort of revenge by the time she returns if this next entry is the plan.

#2 Becky Lynch gets drafted to SmackDown

Keeping in mind that the draft is usually scheduled to take place in October, it's currently August at the moment, so it's not a long shot.

The only possible gripe here pertains to the fact Lynch was taken out by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

While it would be satisfying to watch the villainous trio face the consequences of their attack on Lynch, pro-wrestling doesn't always work out the way we want. Sometimes it's a creative difference issue, other times it's the lack of interest, and then there are times where superstars are drafted into separate brands.

#1 Becky Lynch as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match

While we're on the subject of Becky not possibly resuming her program with Bayley, Sky, and Kai; let's go a bit further.

The Royal Rumble is still a little over 4 months away. If Becky's return happens here, the anticipation would be at an all-time high, given the 5 month absence from wrestling a match.

If she wins the whole thing, gets drafted to SmackDown, and Ronda Rousey wins the blue brand's Women's Title around the same time, that would mean WrestleMania 39 would feature a one-on-one encounter that felt like it should've happened before.

Whether that or Becky Lynch comes close to winning the match, the main roster newcomer eliminates her via fly-by-night shenanigans, which plants the seeds for a veteran vs. youngster-type storyline for WrestleMania next year.

Regardless of the next step, if Lynch can pull off a performance like the one at SummerSlam whilst injured, it's hard to bet against her, no matter the storyline or circumstances.

Check out 5 best crossovers between WWE and UFC | Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Conor McGregor & more

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA