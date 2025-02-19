3 Ways Becky Lynch could return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania

Becky Lynch's return to action is still awaited by the WWE Universe. Speculations around her comeback have been making the rounds on the internet since RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this year, but the Man has not shown up on WWE TV yet.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, the WWE Universe has been anticipating Lynch's return and a potential marquee match on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it is stil uncertain who The Man would face if she returns ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Let's check out a few ways in which Lynch could return to WWE to build a feud for WrestleMania 41.

#3. Could be revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker to build WrestleMania feud

Jade Cargill has been out of action for the past few months after being taken out by a mystery attacker in the parking lot on SmackDown. While months have passed, her attacker has not yet been revealed, but intriguing footage was released this week on the blue brand, revealing the potential attackers.

The footage featured Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez exiting the area right after Cargill was stretchered into the ambulance with Bianca Belair and Naomi looking concerned. This has potentially hinted that both Morgan and Rodriguez were involved in the attack.

However, things could turn around if Becky Lynch is revealed as Cargill's attacker, which could eventually lead to a massive storyline between The Man and The Storm ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. Interfere in upcoming match between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. This was made official after Ripley cost Sky her chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan was being planned for the Grandest Stage of Them All. With Morgan in the Elimination Chamber, WWE could build the triple-threat feud with her victory in Toronto.

Further, Becky Lynch could make her return on RAW after Elimination Chamber to attack Rhea Ripley, eventually leading to The Eradicator retaining via disqualification. This story would lead into WrestleMania to book a triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship.

#1. Becky Lynch could attack Liv Morgan at Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch's last match in WWE was against Liv Morgan when the latter used Dominik Mysterio's interference to win the match. Since then, the former Women's World Champion has been boasting about retiring Becky Lynch from the squared circle.

However, Lynch could turn things around and attack Morgan during the latter's participation in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. This would, in turn, build a feud between Morgan and Lynch heading into WrestleMania 41.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Lynch if she returns.

