3 Ways Big E can return to WWE TV after seemingly confirming his retirement

The former WWE Champion Big E has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since sustaining an injury three years ago. During the March 11 episode of SmackDown, Ridge Holland botched a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside on the former champion, causing the star to accidentally land on the top of his head and suffer a career-ending neck injury.

Ad

Since then, Big E hasn't competed, and his chances of returning seem slim right now, leaving him hanging by a thin thread. During his recent appearance on What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, the 39-year-old star seemingly confirmed his retirement by saying he feels his professional wrestling is behind him.

The former Intercontinental Champion has remained part of World Wrestling Entertainment as an analyst during the pre- and post-shows for some premium live events.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

In this article, let's explore three ways Big E can make his return to television after seemingly confirming his retirement.

#3. New WWE general manager

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have been serving as the current General Managers for both weekly shows, Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, respectively, for a long time now, and fans are eager for a fresh perspective.

With WWE's already packed roster, Big E fits as an ideal choice for the General Manager's role. His natural connection with the fans and his incredible mic skills make him the perfect fit for this role.

Ad

#2. Commentator

Pat McAfee has been a color commentator for the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time. However, the NFL legend has been sporadically appearing on shows lately.

Therefore, the sports entertainment juggernaut could add a new color commentator, and the former New Day member fits well, given his microphone skills and analyst experience.

#1. Manager for some tag team in a feud with The New Day

The New Day abandoned Big E in 2024 before finally turning heel. Many expected that it was a sign that the 39-year-old would get back into the ring, but it never happened.

In a shocking turn, the former WWE Champion might assume a managerial role for any tag team and could go against his former faction mates' new heel group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences