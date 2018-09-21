3 ways Boss and Hugger Group should break

Turn on each other

Bayley and Sasha Banks, the 'Boss-Hugger Connection' has been through a lot over the weeks or year if I may say. The two fought well in NXT with a 30-minute Iron-Man match between Sasha and Bayley becoming the best match ever between two female competitors.

The two were then called over to the main roster where they had good feuds and matches. After a long time, they feuded with each other, but this time the match became so lame and the story so weird that Kurt had to send them to a mandatory counselling.

If the above segment didn't sound lame and the session too obscure, I don't know what else will. During this session, they did role reversals, and the segments were so boring that people asked WWE to either take the story off the TV or do something good with what they have showcased to the WWE Universe.

In an attempt to curb the damage, they put Bayley and Sasha together and formed a tag team that seems to be going nowhere. The two wrestlers are great performers and if their work during a 30-minute Iron-Man match is any indication of their work, the company should put them in meaningful storylines.

Here are 3 ways the WWE could do the same:

#3 Turn Sasha Heel

Sasha Banks is known to play a heel, and she does the same with perfection. If you have seen her perform in NXT, you would know her work as a heel is way better than a babyface.

She is almost the female version of Randy Orton. Randy looks good as a heel naturally, and so does Sasha. The two playing babyface is hard for fans to accept, and the WWE must also accept the fact.

If they break the team and make Sasha turn on Bayley, we could be in for some amazing work on WWE Television.

