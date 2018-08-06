3 Ways Braun Strowman could lose his Money In The Bank contract at SummerSlam

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.01K // 06 Aug 2018, 00:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman is currently "Mr Money In The Bank"

The WWE Universe is withing sniffing distance of WWE's next pay-per-view SummerSlam, as we are just two weeks away from witnessing multiple epic match-ups.

Recently, the WWE made a historic announcement on Monday Night Raw that there will indeed be an all-women's pay-per-view this year, this October to be specific--one that is named as "Evolution". Regardless, this was not the only shocking announcement WWE made that night.

They also confirmed a rather intriguing matchup for this month's SummerSlam PPV.

After repeated beatings at the hands of Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens appeared to have gotten fed up of "Mr. Monster In The Bank". Owens demanded a match with Strowman for SummerSlam--pitching the stipulation that should he defeat Strowman, the latter would be stripped of his Money In The Bank contract.

Speaking of which, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon obliged, and immediately confirmed this match to take place at SummerSlam with the aforementioned stipulation in effect.

The interesting thing about this match is not only the fact that Strowman's Money In The Bank contract will be on the line, but also that should he lose even by way of Disqualification, Owens would then be handed the MITB contract.

Following the aforementioned announcement by Stephanie McMahon, the professional wrestling community was set abuzz by rumors that Strowman might lose his MITB contract to Owens at SummerSlam. Needless to say, fans are curious to know how this match will end, and whether or not Strowman is going to lose his coveted briefcase against Owens?

Today, we take a look at the three possible ways in which Braun Strowman could lose his WWE Money In The Bank contract at SummerSlam 2018.

#3 Kevin Owens' clean victory

Kevin Owens is as dangerous as he is cunning

Presently, though it may appear that Kevin Owens is being portrayed as a rather cowardly heel, the possibility of KO defeating any given WWE Superstar without using any nefarious means is indeed realistic.

In other words, Owens could beat his SummerSlam opponent 'clean'--without cheating in any way, shape or form.

While the odds of Owens defeating Strowman clean are very low--so to speak--one ought to note that KO has defeated several notable WWE Superstars over the course of his storied career. Irrespective of what has transpired between Owens and Strowman in their ongoing storyline thus far, the WWE could choose to book KO strong and have him go over "The Monster Among Men".

However, the chances of this happening are incredibly low.

Nevertheless, we can always expect something shocking from the WWE. After all, the unpredictability and chaos is what has always made the pro-wrestling world love the WWE.

Only a few Superstars have been able to defeat Strowman clean without any outside interference. However, WWE is notorious for having pulled off many shocking things in the past--And the swerve of KO beating Strowman clean, might happen at "The Biggest Party of the Summer".

1 / 3 NEXT