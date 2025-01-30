3 Ways Brock Lesnar can return to WWE before WrestleMania 41

Brock Lesnar is currently absent from WWE, and fans of The Beast are eagerly awaiting his return. The former World Heavyweight Champion was last seen on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023, where Cody Rhodes handed him a big loss. While there are no official reports about Brock Lesnar’s return, the Road to WrestleMania is always full of surprises.

This raises a faint possibility that fans might see Lesnar’s prolonged comeback. In this article, we will discuss three probable ways Brock Lesnar could return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#3. A surprise comeback during the Men's Royal Rumble match

The traditional Royal Rumble match in WWE always showcases numerous returns and unpredictable surprises. This ignites hope that fans could see Brock Lesnar make an appearance at the event.

Currently, there are no immediate plans for Lesnar's comeback. However, it’s possible that his return could be revealed as a Royal Rumble surprise. In the past, fans have seen the sheer dominance of the Suplex City owner in the over-the-top-rope battle.

If Triple H decides to bring Lesnar back, the Men's Royal Rumble match would be an ideal spot for his long-awaited return.

#2. Brock Lesnar may return post Royal Rumble to set a WrestleMania feud

Another possible scenario for The Beast Incarnate to make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion is by returning after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A post-Rumble return would place the former World Champion directly on the Road to WrestleMania 41, which officially begins following the Royal Rumble.

With this return, Brock could easily set up a feud for WrestleMania and secure his match for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The setup could involve Lesnar being attacked or confronted by another superstar upon his return. This could lay the groundwork for a fierce rivalry culminating in a WrestleMania showdown.

#1. A return at Elimination Chamber 2025

The Elimination Chamber 2025 is set to be a noteworthy stop for WWE on the Road to this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All. With marquee names like John Cena and CM Punk already announced for the show, it’s clear that Triple H intends to make it a major PLE.

This raises the probability that fans might witness Brock Lesnar’s highly anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion on March 1, 2025. Upon his comeback, The Beast Incarnate could launch a vicious attack on a superstar, particularly if he returns as a villainous character.

This would effectively set the stage for his next feud, ushering to a high-stakes showdown at WrestleMania 41.

