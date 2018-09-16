3 ways Charlotte Flair versus Becky Lynch could end at WWE Hell in a Cell

Time for Brutal-i-tea

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were good buddies that worked in the yellow brand and moved to the red brand before making their way to the blue brand as well. Becky was the first woman to be picked for WWE SmackDown and was their first Women's Champion since the brand split.

The Lass Kicker was a member of the '4 horsewomen' group that comprised of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. This was a faction or stable that we all wanted to see, but haven't had the opportunity to since last year's Mae Young Classic.

This promo is a perfect example of how tables have turned in the last one year, and Becky has become a heel from a babyface. She is performing this storyline to perfection, and her disguise or attack on Charlotte is not only adding more value to the storyline as well as the character, but also making SmackDown a show that can't be missed.

The WWE Universe is completely involved in this feud and with the way WWE Creative is pulling it off, we could see some surprises in the match.

Here are 3 ways in which this match could end at Hell in a Cell.

#3 Disguise continues

Becky Lynch disguised herself as a fan and attacked Charlotte Flair during the 'Go Home' show of SmackDown before Hell in a Cell. She is playing a character that we haven't see her play during her time on the yellow or blue brand, and so there are many layers to this match that are still not known to fans.

The disguise approach by Becky is another great one, and we may see the same come into play during her match with Charlotte Flair.

We may see someone from the past come to confront Charlotte, or a debut by Nikki Cross would be a great idea. The SAnitY member was left alone on the yellow brand, and it would be a good idea to bring her to the show through this storyline and give her the push she rightfully deserves.

