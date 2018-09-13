Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Ways Hell in a Cell can end badly for Mick Foley

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.04K   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:45 IST

Mick Foley had a bad time during a Hell in a Cell match against the Undertaker

Mick Foley is a WWE legend, he's a former world champion, has three different wrestling personas and is infamous for one of the craziest and riskiest spots professional wrestling has ever seen.

I am, of course, referring to either of the huge bumps Mick Foley had to take when he did battle against the Undertaker at the King of the Ring Pay-Per-View in 1998, which saw Foley taking on 'the Phenom' as Mankind.

During the match Mick Foley took, not one, but two highly dangerous bumps. The first was when he was thrown off of the top of the cage and through the announce table, and the second was when the roof of the cage gave way during a Chokeslam causing Foley to crash onto the ring-mat below.

Now, twenty years after the infamous match, Mick Foley is about to set foot in the structure once more to officiate the Universal Title match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. However, with Strowman promising pain if Foley interferes, there's a strong chance the night might end badly again for the Hall of Famer.

Here are three ways Hell in a Cell could end badly for Mick Foley

#3. Thrown from the top of the cage

Mick Foley could be thrown off of the cage again!

If I was Mick Foley, there'd be no way in hell I'd get on top of the Hell in a Cell structure during the match between Strowman and Reigns. My age would be a factor as Foley isn't a spring chicken anymore! But more importantly, I've already seen what happens to people who get on top of a cage with Braun Strowman.

That's right, just ask Kevin Owens how it felt to be launched off of the cage and through the announce table by 'The Monster Among Men'. I can imagine not good, not good at all! Plus Strowman has already proven he has excellent accuracy when it comes to throwing people off of high places.

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
