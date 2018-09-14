3 Ways Hell in a Cell could end badly for Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman inside a steel cage

The 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman will be looking to capitalise on one of the most impressive and dominant years a WWE Superstar has ever had by capturing his first world title at the upcoming Pay-Per-View Hell in a Cell.

Unfortunately for Strowman, he finds himself up against 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns, a man who has headlined several WrestleManias in a row and has been dogged (sorry) ns his pursuit of the Universal Title. Having finally won Monday Night Raw's top prize he certainly won't want to lose it so quickly.

Then there's the added wildcard of Mick Foley. A man whose WWE career cannot be talked about without mentioning the infamous 1998 Hell in a Cell match. Foley sets foot once again inside the 'Satanic Structure' to officiate the match as special guest referee. Will Foley hurt Strowman's chances?

With these things in mind, there might be a chance that Strowman's night at Hell in a Cell ends badly. Here are three ways that could happen!

#3. Mick Foley screws Strowman

Mick Foley might not take kindly to threats

On Monday Night Raw Braun Strowman responded to the news that Mick Foley would be the special guest referee for his match by warning Foley that if he got involved on Roman Reigns' behalf that he would feel more pain than he's ever felt.

I don't know a lot of Mick Foley or how he feels about 'Monsters Among Men' but I reckon he probably wouldn't take too kindly to being threatened by Braun Strowman. With that in mind, there's every chance that Foley is now more likely to swing things in Reigns' favour now than he was before. This could very well be a case of 'Don't bite the hand that feeds you' from Strowman.

