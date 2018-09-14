3 Ways Hell in a Cell Could End Badly For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could have a bad time at Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion after an almost three-year title chase that saw him headline multiple WrestleManias and always come up short against, then champion, Brock Lesnar.

However, Reigns finally triumphed over 'The Beast Incarnate' at SummerSlam to become the Universal Champion. But 'The Big Dog' would not be allowed any time to breathe afterwards as the next challenger made themselves immediately known.

Money in the Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman announced his intention to cash in his briefcase for a title match at Hell in a Cell. To make things worse for Reigns it would be a Hell in a Cell match and Strowman found himself backup in Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

With 'The Monster Among Men' seemingly unstoppable Reigns once again finds himself as the underdog. Even variables like Mick Foley as a special guest referee and his Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose might not be able to prevent Roman Reigns from having a bad time at Hell in a Cell.

Here are three possible ways Reign's first title defence at Hell in a Cell could end badly.

#3. The Shield betray him

Could Roman Reigns' brothers turn their backs on him?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have been heavily influential in helping Reigns fend off the attacks and attempts to cash in from Braun Strowman and his 'Dogs of War' and there's every chance they'll also be influential in the Hell in a Cell match.

But, is there a chance that one of Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose could turn on Reigns? Everyone has been expecting Ambrose to turn on Rollins at some point, but it would be much more impactful if the 'Lunatic Fringe' cost Reigns his Universal Title so soon after he fought to win it.

Or, it would be even more shocking if there was a double turn and both Rollins and Ambrose turned on Reigns. There's no real reason why either of these scenarios would happen given that the Shield is one of WWE's most popular and over babyface factions, but it would certainly be a shock.

