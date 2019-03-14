×
3 Ways in which Aleister Black's main roster run is hurting his character

Snehil Kesarwani
Top 5 / Top 10
1.33K   //    14 Mar 2019, 03:03 IST

Aleister Black
In an abrupt turn of events, 'The Dutch Destroyer' Aleister Black made his debut in the main roster run along with fellow NXT superstars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Ricochet on the February 18th, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Considering the NXT credentials of all these wrestlers, their respective main roster debuts should have ideally been a spectacle. However, their debuts garnered an underwhelming reaction from the audience who attended that show in Lafayette, LA.

The WWE creative team has completed the character course of all these wrestlers for the sake of increasing the ratings for the main roster shows. However, this has undermined the years of hard work done on these characters at NXT. One particular wrestler out of the four has been more hurt due to this main roster run: Aleister Black. Let us look at the reasons why this so.

#1 His character has been heavily compromised

Aleister Black is known for his unusual character work in NXT
Black had always been known for his unusual character which could be described as dark and brooding who was alone in his ascension to the top of the mountain in NXT. This character is well supported by his cold-hearted mannerisms and his heavily inked body.

In the NXT, Black had the creative freedom to explore this character further through his rivalries with Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. A key thing to be noted was that Black was never presented as a tag-team specialist, or as someone who could have friendly relations with other superstars in the locker room.

In the main roster, he has pitted in a tag team with Ricochet. Even though they share good chemistry together as a team, this is a team of two singles specialists that has been put together almost forcefully. Black is suddenly being portrayed as someone who is genuinely friends with Ricochet. This clearly compromises the specific characteristic of Aleister Black of being a 'loner.'

Snehil Kesarwani
