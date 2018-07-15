3 ways in which WWE could end Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens

Who walks supreme?

The Monster among Men and The Prizefighter will be locking horns inside a steel cage, and this will determine who wins the match fair and square.

Kevin Owens has been avoiding any contact with Braun Strowman because we all know that the Monster among Men can be very dangerous if he is angry, and when he is inside a cage, you can only imagine the havoc he would cause on his opponent.

Kevin Owens is good inside the ring and on the mic, but he hasn't faced someone like Braun Storwman before. Mr. Monster in the bank is on a roll as of late, and it would be seemingly impossible for Owens to bring Strowman on his feet. However, you should never say never in the WWE, and everything is possible when it comes to making a pay-per-view more watchable.

The shock factor has always worked wonders for the WWE, and we can never count that out in this match.

So without further ado let's look at the 3 ways in which this match could end at Extreme Rules 2018:

#3. Big Show Returns

It's the Big Show

Big Show has been out of action after he was taken out of the steel cage by Braun Strowman. He had surgery after that incident and was last seen at the Hall of Fame when he inducted his friend and longtime screen rival Mark Henry into the class of 2018.

It was anticipated that he might return to action sooner, but he has been involved in a lot of action outside the ring, but what if he makes his presence felt at this extreme show, and makes Braun feel the wrath of his actions from September 4 episode of Raw.

It is Extreme Rules, and everything goes in a Steel Cage match, so what if he comes over and helps Kevin win the match against the biggest man in the WWE right now.

While it would be a disastrous thing to make your favorite man loose, but anything is possible in WWE, and this would be one such incident.