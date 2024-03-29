3 ways LA Knight can invade WWE SmackDown after Nick Aldis banned him from tonight's show

LA Knight blurred the lines between fiction and reality last week when he brawled with AJ Styles outside the latter's home. Knight's troubles got him arrested, but the invasion had other far-reaching repercussions too.

The Phenomenal One made it clear that he wouldn't appear on the March 29th edition of SmackDown if "The Megastar" was anywhere near the vicinity. Nick Aldis, accordingly, requested Knight to sit out the show this week.

However, this is WWE and the Styles-Knight saga has just begun to build serious steam. Consequently, the 41-year-old megastar may have other plans for Friday night, which would naturally agitate The Phenomenal One.

#3. LA Knight attends SmackDown as a fan

Expand Tweet

Here's the catch: AJ Styles has a bone to pick with LA Knight, the wrestler, and SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis, has banned Knight, the WWE Superstar. The conditions don't preclude "The Megastar" from showing up as a casual fan with a ticket.

As a member of the WWE Universe, the popular babyface could witness the action unfold with a front-row seat. While there is nothing technically wrong with Knight attending as a fan, the courageous move will likely upset Styles, which could further lead to another brawl.

There is precedent for pulling such a move. In the Summer of 2014, Brie Bella quit WWE as a competitor during her saga with Stephanie McMahon. However, Bella would appear later as a fan in the crowd, which was supposedly in line with the agreements she had made with the relevant authorities.

#2. "The Megastar" attacks The Phenomenal One before the latter could enter the arena

Expand Tweet

While this cannot be labeled as an "invasion," this would comfortably accomplish Knight's goal of settling the score with his arch-nemesis. In another taped segment, the company could air another out-of-the-arena brawl between Knight and Styles.

This doesn't have to be televised live on air because it should ideally occur before SmackDown airs. A furious LA Knight could bring the fight to AJ Styles in the parking lot only to be broken up by the security guards.

A scared Styles could leave the arena, seeking refuge from the havoc wreaked by his WrestleMania opponent. Meanwhile, the rebellious Knight may have to justify his reprimandable actions to Aldis.

#1. LA Knight pays a visit to AJ Styles' home

Among all the options, this is the most intriguing and creative. With Styles live on SmackDown and Knight banned from the show, WWE would need a compelling angle to further the storyline.

A bold LA Knight could invade Styles' home in The Phenomenal One's absence. He could ring the doorbell, have a nice conversation with the family, and apologize for the pain he was going to cause them at WrestleMania XL by humiliating the head of the household.

This is a risky move. Firstly, Knight is a babyface and the aforementioned scenario is a heelish tactic. Secondly, this is something more suited to the non-PG Era climate, and thus, may not be child-friendly.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE