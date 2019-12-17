3 Ways Liv Morgan could return to WWE TV

Liv Morgan may return as the doll

Liv Morgan's return has become one of the most speculative WWE conversations ever since she decided to leave television in pursuit of a character change. Morgan has been sharing various videos on Twitter about this mysterious change, but there is no clear information on when she will actually return or what that return will look like.

This week on RAW, WWE decided to hype the return angle and provided something intriguing for fans. WWE aired a video where Liv showed up with an all-new look without her colored hair. In the video package, Morgan stated that she needs to destroy herself to reveal a new side to fans. The promo was good enough to entice fans into further anticipating her inevitable return.

While much focus is given to her return, we can ponder the various ways she can make her return and the most opportune times she can do so. In this article, we examine the ways in which Liv Morgan might make her WWE return. As always, we welcome your thoughts in the comments section below.

Without further ado, let's get down to it.

#3. Liv Morgan returns to RAW with a brand new look

In last night's RAW promo, Liv Morgan stated that she needs to destroy herself. This is in line with her final promo before leaving the limelight, where she said that she needs to go through a change to be relevant and valuable to her fans. The video confirms what many already expected, that she would evolve her character, as the promo showed her with a new look where her hair wasn't colored as was accustom with her previous character.

Liv Morgan could return and either face or align with Charlotte Flair because 'The Queen' was a part of Morgan's last match. An association like this would be valuable for a returning Superstar, who would still likely need someone to help her get over. WWE did similar when Alexa Bliss assisted Nikki Cross when Cross altered her character and that has proven to be successful.

