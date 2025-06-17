3 Ways Liv Morgan’s injury will affect WWE

Liv Morgan met with an unfortunate accident on the latest episode of WWE RAW, ahead of the next big premium live event in the Stamford-based promotion, Night of Champions.

The Women's Tag Team Champion competed in a singles rematch against Kairi Sane on the red brand. The bout went back and forth before The Miracle Kid took a scary bump as she landed awkwardly on her elbow, twisting her shoulder with the impact. Following the risky spot, the match was cut short and ended abruptly.

Later, reports confirmed that Liv Morgan had dislocated her shoulder, and her injury was legitimate.

Trending

Expand Tweet

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Here, we will look at three ways Liv Morgan’s injury will affect WWE, as she is one of the biggest draws of the company:

#3. Plans for Nikki Bella and Evolution are in jeopardy

Nikki Bella returned on the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW and promoted the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event. The Hall of Famer praised the stacked women's division, but left out Liv Morgan, who came out to the ring and took some personal shots at Bella, bringing up her recent divorce.

Morgan made a big statement as she hit Nikki Bella with the Oblivion and laid her out, which confirmed their feud heading into Evolution 2.0.

Bella was advertised for RAW in Green Bay, and she could have cost Liv her match against Kairi Sane. However, the Judgment Day member’s injury has put this feud in trouble.

#2. The Judgment Day break-up might get delayed

Tensions have been rising every week within The Judgment Day, and it appears that since WrestleMania 41, Finn Balor has been conspiring against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. The inclusion of Roxanne Perez was seemingly part of Balor’s master plan to break Dirty Dom and the Miracle Kid apart.

With each passing week, things are getting more dramatic between the members. Liv Morgan has become visibly frustrated with Roxanne’s constant interference and has been on a losing streak since her return from shooting a movie. Now that the Women's Tag Team Champion has injured herself, WWE could push the plans for The Judgment Day back.

#1. Roxanne Perez's massive WWE push may get paused

Roxanne Perez has been getting a massive push and winning major matches since the start of the year, including the Money in the Bank qualifiers, and now the Queen of the Ring 2025 qualifier. She was recently introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor.

Many felt Perez was going to replace Liv Morgan and steal Dominik Mysterio, causing The Miracle Kid to turn babyface. This could have led to a match between them at SummerSlam 2025.

However, Morgan being potentially sidelined could slow down Perez’s push, and she might compete against the Bella Twins with Raquel Rodriguez as a replacement for Morgan at WWE Evolution 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More