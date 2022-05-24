3 ways Randy Orton and Riddle could potentially split up

If it seemed like just a week ago that Randy Orton and Riddle were riding high as one of WWE's best tag teams, it's because it literally was just a week ago that this was the case.

This past edition of Friday Night Smackdown featured a WWE Tag Team Title unification bout between The Usos and RK-Bro. Long story short, the latter team lost the match due to interference from Roman Reigns.

Riddle's recent promo on Monday Night Raw seemingly signifies the end of RK-Bro for now. With that being said, all that's left to do is thank them for the memories and send condolences towards the death of RK-Bro as a better than stellar tag team...

No, just kidding. The stable will most likely ride high once again when Randy Orton returns to set up for their inevitable split.

Here are three possible ways Randy Orton and Riddle could split up.

#3. Randy Orton reverts back to his old ways and attacks RIddle when he least expects it

Seeing the softer side of Orton has been an entertaining experience, no doubt. Still, he's known as The Viper for a reason.

Orton has portrayed a heel for the good majority of his tenure with WWE. Naturally, he's stabbed several people in the back; proving time and time again that he can't be trusted.

When the time comes for Riddle and Randy to part ways, having The Viper revert back to his old self seems like the most likely choice given his history.

The rivalry may not have concluded between RK-Bro and The Usos just yet. If they are granted a rematch and lose again, Riddle might try to sympathize with Orton post-match only to find himself on the receiving end of an RKO.

#2. Randy Orton costs Riddle a shot at winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Title

As evidenced by his recent promo, Riddle is definitely not a fan of Roman Reigns, as he recently referred to The Tribal Chief as a "Tribal Piece of Trash."

Though they've been feuding prior to Riddle's promo, things have obviously gotten a lot more personal at this point.

If there are plans for Riddle to take on Reigns in the near future, this may be the perfect time for Randy Orton to return and do the inevitable.

We might get a promo from Orton saying that the reason his back was killing him had to do with carrying Riddle for so long. The WWE Universe might even get a shot as Orton claims that we're all just as gullible as Riddle for believing he'd changed.

Who knows, we might even legit get an Orton/Bloodline alliance.

#1. Riddle shocks the world by turning on Randy Orton

If WWE is looking to take a more unique approach, there is always the possibility of having The Original Bro turn on Randy as opposed to it being the other way around.

Oh, what's it that you say you're hearing? Is it the sweet sound of crickets chirping? Well, after everything that's transpired with RK-Bro these past few months, it's not hard to see why this wouldn't be a popular idea.

When the two initially formed the stable, this sort of thing might have been given some serious thought. But after watching the evolution of Riddle's character, the thought of him being anything but a babyface just seems...foul.

Regardless, Riddle may start to get a sneaking suspicion that his RK-Bro stablemate will cross him like he's done to countless others. This might result in him chopping the head off The Viper before getting bitten.

