3 Ways rehiring CM Punk can help the WWE, and 3 ways it could hurt them

CM Punk's gift of gab helped make him one of the top superstars in the WWE.

Rumors are swirling that WWE is interested in regaining the services of the Straight Edge Superstar. But is this a good choice for the WWE, or a bad one?

Phillip Jack Boots--better known to the world as the Straight Edge Superstar CM Punk--stepped away from the wrestling business a few years ago, and for a long time it seemed like he meant it.

The only thing he ever mentioned about a possible return were some cryptic comments he made just before his UFC debut. In the interview, CM Punk said that if he ever returned to wrestling it would be a small independent show, he wouldn't be advertised, and he would show up in a 'f'n Ninja mask' so no one would recognize him.

Most of the people who heard this at the time believed that CM Punk was just ribbing his old profession. Imagine how surprised they must have been when his words proved to be a self fulfilling prophecy.

CM Punk did indeed return to the squared circle for his friend Silas Young's promotion. And he did it under a ninja mask, and without being advertised, just as he said he would.

The pro wrestling word took notice, including the WWE. Rumors have it that the world's largest sports entertainment company is looking to procure the services of CM Punk once again.

The question is, should they? CM Punk is a major star, but signing him would come with certain caveats. Here are three ways rehiring CM Punk could help the WWE, and three ways it could hurt them.

#1 Could help the WWE : His name recognition will drive fan's interest.

CM Punk fans are united behind his cult of personality.

It's hard to express just how much appeal CM Punk has across the spectrum in pro wrestling fandom.

Unlike men like John Cena, who primarily appeal to youngsters and women, CM Punk appeals to many different demographics. That kind of universal appeal is what leads to fans chanting his name in arenas even though they know he's not on the card, and in fact has not worked for the company in years.

CM Punk's status with wrestling fans means that they will likely follow him wherever he goes, including if he returns to the WWE.

