3 Ways Rhea Ripley can still be part of WrestleMania 41 after Monday Night RAW

Last night on RAW, Rhea Ripley faced reigning champion IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship. This match was Ripley's opportunity to win back the title and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, the former Judgment Day member could not win as the bout ended in a double disqualification.

Special guest referee Bianca Belair called for the bell after being hit by both Rhea and IYO (inadvertently), seemingly ending Mami's chances of being a part of 'Mania. However, in this article, we will look at three ways the Aussie star can still be a part of The Show of Shows:

#3. Rhea Ripley can convince Adam Pearce to make it a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41

Last night, Rhea Ripley would have likely won the Women's World Title if she had not kicked Bianca Belair accidentally. There was an instance when The Nightmare delivered a Riptide to IYO SKY, but when she went for cover, The EST was outside the ring due to the kick from Ripley.

Hence, next week on RAW, the former Judgment Day member can explain this situation to Adam Pearce and force him to make the Women's World Title match a Triple Threat affair for WrestleMania 41.

#2. Rhea Ripley could become a special guest referee at WrestleMania 41

On next week's RAW, Rhea Ripley could convince Adam Pearce to make her the special guest referee for the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Once the Australian becomes the special guest referee, she can take her revenge on The EST and cost the latter the match.

By doing so, WWE can begin a rivalry between Ripley and Belair, while The Genius of The Sky will also get her WrestleMania moment. This rivalry between The Eradicator and The EST could be turned into something massive during the summer.

#1. Rhea Ripley may take out IYO SKY next week on RAW

Another way Ripley can be part of WrestleMania 41 is by taking out IYO SKY next week on RAW. Like how Naomi attacked Jade Cargill, Mami, too, could attack SKY without being caught, forcing the Japanese superstar to vacate her title.

With no option left, Adam Pearce would be forced to book a match between Rhea and Bianca for the vacant Women's World Championship. Post-WrestleMania, the promotion can then book an even bigger feud between The Genius of The Sky and The Eradicator.

