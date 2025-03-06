3 Ways Rhea Ripley can win back her WWE Women's World Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW this week was a fantastic show. The big program dealt with the fallout from the Elimination Chamber Toronto and built towards the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

The show kicked off with a bang, as CM Punk delivered a scathing promo aimed at The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. The Visionary then came out, and the two had a wild brawl that was revisited multiple times.

Perhaps the biggest and most memorable moment of the night came at the very end of the show. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY faced off for the Women's World Championship, and they had a phenomenal match. In the end, IYO pinned Rhea to win the coveted title.

Needless to say, this was absolutely shocking. Most fans expected Mami to hold on to the gold for a long time, and this certainly shook things up. Still, The Eradicator will likely reclaim the gold soon. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Ripley can win her prized belt back.

Below are three ways Rhea Ripley can win back her WWE Women's World Championship.

#3. She could defeat IYO SKY in a rematch on RAW before WrestleMania

Under the Vince McMahon-led regime, WWE routinely relied on automatic championship rematches. If a superstar lost their title to someone, they were contractually obligated to have a rematch in an attempt to regain the gold.

Under the Triple H-led regime, however, automatic rematches are a thing of the past in WWE. Still, the company holds rematches regularly, and while they're no longer required, this trope is still used for good rivalries and storytelling.

Rhea Ripley could end up receiving a rematch before WrestleMania. In fact, it could perhaps happen as soon as on WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden next week.

If The Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator clash again, Rhea could potentially defeat her opponent. This would mean Ripley would again be the Women's World Champion, and her matchup with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania would once again be the plan.

#2. Rhea Ripley could be added to IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

IYO SKY winning the Women's World Championship at WWE RAW on Netflix was shocking. Nobody saw the title change coming. Still, the impact it has had on the future is even more important and noteworthy than the initial surprise.

By SKY winning the bout, she will now go one-on-one with Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41. Previously, the expected match was The EST vs. Rhea Ripley. This threw a curve ball into everybody's 'Mania expectations.

Still, another wrinkle could be added to this bizarre scenario. One could argue that Rhea only lost due to the distraction from Bianca Belair, who was sitting ringside with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Triple H or Adam Pearce could decide that since Bianca caused a distraction, The Eradicator shouldn't be left out of WrestleMania. From there, she could be added to the bout, thus making it a Triple Threat Match. Rhea could then win and reclaim her coveted title.

#1. She could be in a number one contender's match at WrestleMania and regain the belt at a future show

While it’s nice to imagine Rhea Ripley regaining her WWE Women's World Championship before or even at WrestleMania, there is no guarantee that will happen. Still, she could take a step towards earning the belt back.

Rhea could compete in a number one contender's match at WrestleMania to determine the next challenger for either IYO SKY or Bianca Belair. For example, the new number one contender might challenge for the title on WWE RAW or at a Premium Live Event in May.

As for who Rhea would battle at The Show Of Shows, perhaps the perfect choice would be Becky Lynch. The two had a WrestleMania match last year, and it would be perfect if the talented female performers could recreate their magic at the next edition of The Show of Shows.

If Rhea can overcome Becky Lynch or whoever she faces to become the number one contender, The Eradicator could then get her gold back. It might not be until late April or May, but she could get it done.

