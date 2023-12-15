3 ways Roman Reigns and Randy Orton could finally confront each other on SmackDown (December 15, 2023)

When Randy Orton returned at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023, the WWE Universe was interested in knowing who The Viper would feud with. As weeks passed by and Orton committed his future to SmackDown, it became clear that the 43-year-old was keen on pursuing a feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

While Orton teamed up with LA Knight and defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match last week, he is expected to come face-to-face with Roman Reigns this week. The Tribal Chief is set to make his first appearance on WWE programming since Crown Jewel 2023, and fans are keen on seeing what happens between the duo.

In this article, we will look at three ways in which Randy Orton and Roman Reigns could finally confront each other on SmackDown.

#3. Bringing over RAW Superstars

Since taking control of SmackDown, Nick Aldis has done his best to bring order to the chaos on the blue brand. While things seem to be under control now, the one thing that could cause major disruption is a potential meeting between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns. This is one reason why the SmackDown General Manager might want the two superstars to avoid meeting each other.

However, the one way Randy Orton could ensure that he meets Roman Reigns is by bringing over RAW Superstars like Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to SmackDown. Aldis would surely not like to have superstars from the red brand on his show, and this would force him to give in to The Viper's request.

#2. Holding the show hostage

When Randy Orton signed with SmackDown, the strangest thing he did was deliver an RKO to Nick Aldis. This led to repercussions when Aldis demanded that Orton pay him a $50,000 fine the week after the latter's attack. However, The Viper paid the SmackDown General Manager $100,000 in advance in case he repeated his action.

Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Viper could threaten to hold SmackDown hostage if Aldis does not allow him to confront Roman Reigns. If Orton does this, Aldis would be forced to book a segment or match between the two, which could result in utter chaos for the blue brand.

#1. Randy Orton attacks Paul Heyman

Over the course of his career, Randy Orton has developed a reputation for being wild and vicious. The Apex Predator has not spared anyone who came in his way, and the same was seen when he attacked the likes of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon in the past.

Hence, if Orton wants to get to Roman Reigns at a fast pace, it would not be surprising to see him attack Paul Heyman on SmackDown. By attacking the Wiseman, Orton will not only trigger Reigns but the entire Bloodline as well, which is probably what he wants at this point.

Do you think Randy Orton and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face on the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

