3 ways Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns will join forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Following The Usos' failed attempt at regaining the titles from Sami and KO on the opening night of the WWE Draft, Roman Reigns decided to take matters into his own hands and challenge the current tag team champs for the gold at the Saudi spectacle.

While it could be anybody's game at the event, many believe that The Head of the Table and The Enforcer are likely to prevail over their rivals to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions on May 27.

The following piece will take a look at three ways the company could pull that off at WWE Night of Champions.

#3. The Rock's daughter Ava Raine helps The Bloodline prevail over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions

As you may know, Roman Reigns and The Usos have failed to get on the same page over the last few weeks and the former tag team champions' days in The Bloodline seem numbered. Given how The Tribal Chief has seemingly lost faith in The Usos, he may recruit new members to strengthen the faction.

One such name could be The Rock's daughter Ava Raine. The company could throw a major curveball at fans by introducing the current NXT star as the newest member of The Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions.

The creative team could have Ava make her presence felt during the match to help Reigns and Solo become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

#2. A sad end to the Sami-KO partnership

Things weren't going smoothly between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens leading up to Backlash 2023. While the duo resolved their differences to ultimately get on the same page, the odds of a potential split of the beloved team can't be ruled out.

The company could have the duo's issues rear their ugly head again, costing them their Undisputed Tag Team Championship at the event. Following that, an irate Owens could blame Zayn for their loss, turning on him for the umpteenth time to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud.

#1. The Usos help Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa defeat Zayn and Owens

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns has failed to see eye-to-eye with The Usos since WrestleMania 39. While the twins have been on the wrong side of The Tribal Chief recently, they could regain his trust at WWE Night of Champions.

The Usos could prove their worth by helping Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa defeat the former Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter on May 27.

Do you want Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WWE Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

