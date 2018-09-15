3 ways Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman can end at WWE Hell In A Cell

Superman or Monster - Who walks out Champion?

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have unfinished business from 2017, and while the two could fight any and every day, no one would get bored. The WWE has booked these two powerful performers in a match at WWE Hell In A Cell for the WWE Universal Championship, and with the inclusion of Mick Foley as the referee we may see some amazing things during the match.

Braun Strowman has his 'Dogs of War' while Roman has 'The Shield' to help them during troublesome situations. The two groups hate each other just like the wrestlers in this match. The match shall see a lot of interferences because of the way we saw WWE Locker Room hit back at The Shield a few weeks back, but these things shall happen during the match:

#3 Dogs Of War Attack Roman Reigns

Will they show- ff ?

The match is going to happen inside the Hell In A Cell, and because these matches are no-disqualification, we must agree and understand that this gives 'Dogs of war' an opportunity to take out Roman Reigns inside the structure.

We may see Braun Strowman open up the gates of the cell and his teammates could come to attack Roman Reigns. This would not be something that we weren't expecting, but what makes it more interesting is to see Mick Foley allow this.

While the aforementioned option is a possibility, it is also possible that Dogs of War could take down Mick Foley before they do the dirty deed, and cause Roman to lose the Universal Championship.

A lot of us might not like this, but if this happens, it would be 'Best For Business,' because this could open up a way for Mick to return back to WWE programming.

We saw him getting fired before Wrestlemania, and with Kurt being out on vacation, Mick is the perfect choice for this role. Baron Corbin could also get more time in the ring and create memorable feuds in the process.

