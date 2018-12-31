3 Shocking Things That Must Happen at Royal Rumble 2019

Entry #?

Royal Rumble is WWE's first pay-per-view of 2019, and going by the way the company has been building the show under the McMahon regime anything is possible.

The McMahon clan has given some underrated superstars and jobbers an opportunity to showcase their skills, like when Naomi was given a shot at the Smackdown Women's Championship last week on Smackdown Live. It is a certainty that we will see some unexpected things during 2019's Royal Rumble.

From an unexpected surprise return to a debut on the show that starts the road to WrestleMania, we must be prepared for some jaw-dropping segments and some amazing moments on the show and the match.

So without further adieu, let's take a look at the 3 ways WWE can make this show a must-see:

#3 Return Of CM Punk

The Straightedge Return

WWE is currently going through a drastic change, and by the looks of it, we may see some amazing entrances and some shocking returns. The WWE Universe is well aware that there are some shocking returns that happen on the show, and during the announcement on Smackdown about the Greatest Royal Rumble, fans started chanting 'CM Punk' which talks about his popularity because the wrestler left the company many years back.

If the WWE really wants to bring a Hunter-Punk feud back to life, and also involve Batista in some capacity, a return from CM Punk will not only fuel ratings but also storylines. He is good on the mic and has great in-ring skills, and when he would step up with someone, it is a definite possibility that the wrestler would get a good push.

Think of the possible options between him and Randy Orton or Samoa Joe or Vince McMahon. A feud with Vince McMahon and his team will help him because he left the WWE on grounds of improper medical care.

