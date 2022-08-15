3 ways Sasha Banks and Naomi could influence the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen since their infamous walkout from WWE. The two women left the company a couple of months ago citing creative frustrations, and are yet to return.

Banks and Naomi were ticked off with how WWE was booking them and their women's tag team championships. Since their departure, the company has undergone drastic upheaval at the top, with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis both leaving.

Now that Triple H is at the helm, fans hope he brings The Boss and The Glow back. With a Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament taking place at the moment, the former champions could see it as an opportunity to make a statement. We look at three ways Sasha Banks and Naomi could influence the tournament.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi could: Return and take out a top team

Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez/Aliyah are two of the four semifinalists in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The stage is set for Sasha Banks and Naomi to crash the party and make a triumphant statement of intent.

Banks and Naomi could take out one of the semifinalists and establish themselves as one of the most dangerous teams on the roster. WWE management could even reward the pair and have them replace the team they injure. If they end up winning the whole thing, it would be a great redemption story.

#2. Compete in a Gauntlet match to earn their spot

Banks and Naomi could return and remind everyone why they mean business

Sasha Banks and Naomi's return to WWE is all well and good, but the WWE Universe will want to see them earn their way into the Tournament. What better way to do it than battling the best teams on the roster one after the other in an epic Gauntlet match?

Banks and Naomi competing in and winning the Gauntlet match would instantly make them a favorite to capture the titles they never lost. It could see them added to the final match of the tournament, to make it a triple threat matchup with the championships at stake.

#1. Get a bye to the final

WWE management could welcome Sasha Banks and Naomi back by putting them in the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. This would be a great bit of storytelling and could establish them as a top heel tag team with opportunities handed to them.

Banks and Naomi's win after a free pass to the finals would be infuriating for the rest of the women who worked their way up. If WWE can manage to insert real-life heat between them and the two women into the feud, it would make for an engaging watch. For The Boss and Glow, winning the championships they left behind would be some redemption arc.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil