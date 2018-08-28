3 ways SmackDown can get even better

I am not going to take away everything that has improved with the show over the last couple of weeks. WWE Smackdown has been joyous, entertaining and has carried great feuds in its bucket so far. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy feud makes sense and has shown great potential in its storyline. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have gotten really personal and fall for a great action for weeks ahead. Rusev and Andrade Cien Almas are having a great time in-ring but I won't mind even if the feud gets over but if it's heading for Hell In a Cell, a great performance will definitely follow from the two talented wrestlers. Becky Lynch threw down a violent brawl with Charlotte Flair in what promises a battle of best friends with the Championship belt on the line.

With all these amazing stories lined up, there is still a couple of changes that SmackDown brand could make to gain an upper edge. It's not about the competition with RAW, but certainly about making the public switch to SmackDown for better content. Let's discuss 3 changes SmackDown could adopt for an even better run.

Let Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton be just that

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton is definitely working

I am absolutely loving the action both these superstars are giving on-screen. Randy Orton's heel turn was a blessing in disguise for SmackDown which has gained a lot from Orton's presence in the blue brand. Yes, Jeff Hardy was involved with Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental belt and I personally feel that the bout is done with. I am really not looking forward to a triple threat match in the future for the belt. Randy Orton has only targeted Jeff Hardy since his return and it makes no sense if this rivalry shifts to the idea about who is the next Intercontinental Champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura could probably feud with some other wrestler who is capable of giving great fights. And truth be told, R Truth deserves a good departure from the arena if he retiring any time soon. R Truth's last action in-ring was phenomenal.

