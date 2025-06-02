3 Ways The Judgment Day could bid farewell to Carlito on WWE RAW

Carlito’s WWE exit has officially been confirmed, leaving fans feeling both shocked and emotional. Just days ago, the veteran was part of The Judgment Day and was making headlines with his backstage comments. While his second stint never fully took off as many had hoped, Carlito’s presence still added depth to the group and proved to be quite impactful.

The star shocked the world by announcing his departure from the company, and left the world talking about a potential farewell that he very well deserves. WWE now has a unique opportunity to turn this real-life contract ending into an emotional, story-driven exit on RAW.

With The Judgment Day being one of the company’s top factions, Carlito could be given a farewell by his fellow members. Let’s check out a few ways the villainous group could give a big farewell to the legend.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could arrange a tag team title match for JD McDonagh and Carlito

Dominik Mysterio has emerged as one of The Judgment Day’s most unpredictable members. The star has been on a roll since his Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania and has managed to use his backstage influence to make massive developments.

In an attempt to bid farewell to the legend, Mysterio could pull some strings and get a Tag Team Title match for Carlito and JD McDonagh. Regardless of whether they win or lose, the title match could serve as Carlito’s final moments in WWE. A competitive performance, followed by JD and the rest of the faction embracing Carlito post-match, could be a great way to bid farewell to the star.

#2. The Judgment Day could welcome him in the ring and celebrate his career

If WWE wants to give Carlito a more emotional goodbye, The Judgment Day could come together in the ring for a special celebration. Finn Balor, Dominik, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez could present gifts for the legend to add some element of comedy and further send out short messages for the veteran.

This could possibly be followed by a video package highlighting Carlito’s career and could end up reminding fans of the star’s contributions to the wrestling industry. In one of the most emotional moments in the faction’s history, the members could prove how important the veteran was for The Judgment Day, even though he didn’t enter the squared circle a lot.

#1. Finn Balor could make Carlito the leader of the faction until his WWE exit

If WWE wants to shock fans while honoring Carlito, a massive development could take place. Finn Balor is currently portrayed as the leader of the faction and has been doing a brilliant job on his part. However, to acknowledge Carlito and his contributions to both the faction and the industry, Balor could hand over The Judgment Day leadership to Carlito until his WWE departure, which is reportedly in two weeks.

During the final moments of his career at the Stamford-based company, Carlito could make headlines with some of his ‘final acts,’ which nobody would have believed for a second. The potential addition of a new member and announcing his own replacement in the group could be a massive way to end his run in the company.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Carlito makes his final appearance in the Stamford-based company.

