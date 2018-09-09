3 ways The Undertaker can sell his WWE Super Show-Down match

Who reigns supreme?

WWE has tried everything to hype up the feud between these two titans, and they are advertising it as 'Last Time Ever.' This has a lot of significance considering the fact that The Undertaker's age is taking a toll on him, and Triple H could be soon taking over the WWE as its CEO. 'The Game' would be busy running the day-to-day operations of the company, and this match might not be possible at that time.

The company will hold Super Show-Down on October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and has announced a set of matches for the show, but this match is the most talked about one from the event. The two veterans have been in the ring together a lot of times before this match, and Triple H lost during their last match at Wrestlemania XXVIII.

The match at Wrestlemania happened inside Hell In A Cell, and Shawn Michaels was the special guest referee. WWE Super Show-Down doesn't have the Hell In A Cell stipulation nor Shawn Michaels as the guest referee. Still, we cannot count out the possibility of Shawn Michaels interfering in this match and build a feud with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35.

If the same happens, it would be a good thing for the show next year, but with this show less than a month away, and The Undertaker in the driver's seat for this match and 'The Shows of Shows,' here are three ways through which he can sell the show at WWE Super Show-Down:

#3 Teases Triple H About His Loss

Rest In Peace, Hunter

The Undertaker is a legend in the pro-wrestling business, and he is loved by fans. This match is called the 'Last Time Ever,' and The Deadman can use this phrase to talk about their match.

The match, the situations, and Shawn Michaels can be used if The Undertaker talks about their match at Wrestlemania XXVIII and how he pinned 'The Cerebral Assassin' at Wrestlemania, and his friend Shawn Michaels counted the match to victory.

This would make way for some great promos in weeks to follow, and we may see the two performers fight it out in the ring even before the match happens at WWE Super Show-Down.

