3 ways The Undertaker could retire before WrestleMania 35, or at the event

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1 // 11 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the legendary career finally 'Rest In Peace'?

The Undertaker has been with the WWE for 3 decades now, and despite his changed gimmicks over the years, the most decorated superstar of all time has not lost a beat.

He is the most decorated superstar, but over the years he has suffered many bruises which have taken a toll on his health. Over the years Undertaker has taken a long time off after WrestleMania to heel from his bruises, and returned around WrestleMania the following year to keep his WrestleMania streak alive.

The streak is broken, and while he did add some more victims to the streak after that, it must be understood that his age is taking a toll on him, and it is about time he moves away from wrestling.

There can never be another Undertaker, and while it felt like he retired from active competition when he put his wardrobe in the ring after losing to Roman Reigns, 'The Deadman' still kept coming back.

WWE Super Show-Down was exciting, and WWE's Crown Jewel is also shaping to be a great show, but it must be understood that Undertaker's health is not in great shape at the moment.

While he looks fit and has competed in quick succession, first in a squash match at WrestleMania against John Cena, and later at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event where he won Rusev in a Casket Match. He recently performed in Australia and shall do so again on November 2 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during WWE's Crown Jewel event.

It is about time The Undertaker hangs up his boots and takes care of his health. Here are 3 ways to make it happen.

#3 Loses at Crown Jewel

The Brothers should end their careers

The Brothers of Destruction, 'Kane and The Undertaker' are part-time employees with the WWE, and while the same applies to their opponents at the show, it is about time they lose to DX, and ride into the sunset.

Kane is now a Mayor of Knox County, and it only makes sense that he moves from WWE to his leadership duties, and The Undertaker is left to retire in peace.

1 / 3 NEXT