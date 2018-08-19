3 Ways in which WWE might surprise us this Summerslam

Soumyadip Mukherjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.90K // 19 Aug 2018, 02:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Summerslam is finally here and it brings with it a lot of anticipations, theories and potential for the future. While not many would agree to the match card being one of the most solid in recent times, it does have the potential to create a lot of storylines for the future as well set the stage for some massive main events in the future.

Keeping in mind the entire mach card and the scenario, let us take a look at 3 ways the WWE could seriously surprise us this SummerSlam.

#3 Dolph Ziggler retains the IC title/ Dean Ambrose turning on Rollins

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins have created a great feud

The ongoing feud between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins has been able to provide some of the best matches in recent times. With SummerSlam approaching, there have been quite a number of speculations and fan theories regarding the outcome of the match. One of the much awaited facts was about how may Seth Rollins counter the two on one situation and that has been answered by adding Dean Ambrose in the mix.

However, what remains to be seen is how things turn out at Summerslam. If things are to be seen, WWE haVE kept the path open for a lot of possibilities. While Seth appears to be in a strong position, we must keep in mind that all the men involved in the match directly or indirectly, have had a history with the title.

In such a case, we might see Dolph Ziggler retaining the title. this would open up a path for a four way feud with all the four men squaring off for the title in the future. We might also see Dean Ambrose turn against his former Shield brother or Drew McIntyre turning against Ziggler in his lust for the title.

1 / 3 NEXT