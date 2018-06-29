3 ways to determine the next challenger for the Universal Championship

Shiraz Aslam

Is there a way to bring the Universal Title back on RAW on a regular basis?

The Universal Title is rarely seen on WWE as it now rests on the shoulders of the part-time champion, Brock Lesnar. The title is still the top prize on the Raw brand even though it is mostly forgotten on television. The title was last defended at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in late April.

Lesnar successfully retained the title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage in a controversial fashion which. The title and its holder haven't been seen on WWE programming ever since. You could argue that Reigns will receive another title shot as he actually didn't 'lose' the match but the referee made the wrong decision which was in favour of Brock Lesnar. Whatever the case may be, Brock Lesnar is still your Universal champion and is currently without a challenger.

Last week, Kurt Angle announced that a multi-man match would take place at Extreme Rules to determine Brock's next challenger. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley were announced as the first two participants. Unfortunately, earlier this week on Raw, Angle announced that the match was off the table as there was a 'snag' in the contractual agreement of Brock Lesnar and he backed out.

However, rumours indicate that Lesnar is expected to defend the title at SummerSlam. The multi-man match was cancelled as Vince Mcmahon changed his mind. All of these 'contractual issues' that WWE is running on TV is just a part of WWE programming and was a scripted stunt. Now that the number one contender's multi-man match at Extreme Rules is called off, how will the WWE officials determine the next challenger to the Universal title?

The road to SummerSlam has already begun and as it is the second biggest event of the year, it is inevitable that Lesnar will defend the title at the show. Lesnar's next opponent is rumored to take the title off him and then immediately lose the title to the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Braun Strowman. Strowman may cash in on Lesnar before his next match but that is an unlikely scenario. WWE would most likely determine Lesnar's challenger at Extreme Rules.

Let's take a look at three ways WWE could determine Brock Lesnar's next challenger.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley

WWE has been teasing an encounter between Lashley and Reigns for quite some time now. They have recently traded insults on Monday Night Raw for the past two weeks and seem to be on the verge of a mega-clash at Extreme Rules. So, why not raise the stakes a bit and make this dream match a number one contender's match for the Universal Title?

After all, Lashley and Reigns were the only contestants announced in the multi-man match that was supposed to take place at Extreme Rules. They must be upset about the fact that they were robbed of an opportunity to fight Lesnar for The Universal title. They are arguably two of the most plausible opponents for Lesnar right now and both have a strong chance of dethroning the Beast.

Add in a no-holds-barred stipulation and you have a match of the year candidate in your hands.