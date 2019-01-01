3 Ways to make WWE 205 Live great again

205 Live needs a reboot

Following the success of the Cruiserweight Classic, WWE decided to air a weekly television show alongside Raw and SmackDown, which came to be known as 205 Live. The winner of the Cruiserweight Classic, TJ Perkins was crowned the inaugural champion, and big things were expected from this division.

However, underwhelming booking by the management and the lack of story development led to it becoming a show with wrestlers flying around and working multi-man tag matches without proper sense of direction, making it difficult for the viewers to care.

The show suffered from lack of audience and boring chants and control of the show was handed to Triple H. In Buddy Murphy, it seems like 205 Live has found a credible champion. However, too much damage has been done in the past, and hence measures need to be taken to get the viewers back into their seats.

Here as 3 ways in which 205 Live can be made relevant again.

#1 New high-risk match types

Mustafa Ali goes for the 054 splash

What made the X-Division in TNA so successful? One of the major reasons behind the success of X-Division was the unique match types that the wrestlers from the division were involved in. These included Ultimate X matches and Team X Gold matches, which received rave reviews from fans as well as wrestling critics.

New match types in which the talent can showcase their high flying maneuvers can actually be a hit with the fans. Gimmick matches should be made frequent, including multi-man ladder matches, multi-man cage matches and no disqualification matches to help point out what these wrestlers are good at - taking risks.

The title should be defended more often on live television to add excitement and a sense of urgency to the programming. Maybe make biweekly title defenses compulsory?

205 Live has a lot of potential, with so many talented Superstars who can do beautiful aerially as well as technically and are a joy to watch. Their talent needs to be channeled, and the matches they are involved in is an important factor which needs to be fixed.

