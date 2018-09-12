3 Ways to make Triple H vs The Undertaker an interesting watch

Melbourne will be the centre of the WWE universe on October 6th when the wrestling spectacular, WWE Super Show-Down, comes to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Super Show-down is an upcoming pay-per-view event hosted in Melbourne, Australia. WWE is trying their best to produce a good show, and expand their business in the "Land Down Under' on October 6th 2018. Currently, the match card comprises of 10 matches which are attracting a lot of attention because of the continuous advertisement, done by the WWE.

The Undertaker vs Triple H is another marquee match which has garnered a lot of attention and hype, but is the match worth it? Both Triple H and The Undertaker are not at the peak of their wrestling career, the former is managing the development roster, NXT and the latter is on the brink of retirement.

What can WWE do to make this match interesting? The hype and the advertisement are on point because it is advertised as the last match between the two. But, WWE needs to put in a lot of elements which will make the match intriguing, and which will lead to a nail-biting finish.

Here are few ways WWE can make this match exciting for the WWE Universe.

#3 Shawn Michael comes in as a special referee

HBK can help his ally by returning as a guest referee

A week back, the HBK appeared on RAW and delivered an amazing promo which forced the Deadman to come out and confront Michaels.

Michaels came out to hype the match, and he cut his promo by declaring his clear favourite which is undoubted. Michaels, a long time ally of the Cerebral Assasin, clearly supported his DX teammate by saying that Triple H has a lot left in his tank when compared to the Deadman and he called the support a professional one.

The Undertaker came out and confronted Michaels, and blamed him for supporting his friend and there is nothing professional here. They both stare a hole in each other's face, and that clearly shows that they might have a match in the future, and that can be a match for vengeance for Michaels as The Undertaker ended his career.

But, to make the match interesting, WWE can ask Michaels to be the special guest referee for the match between the two veterans. Every wrestling fan might be aware that the Heartbreak Kid has a history of being a referee. It can be a catalyst for Michaels vs Taker match in the near future.

