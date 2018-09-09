3 ways Triple H can sell his match at WWE Super Show-Down

Time to play 'The Game'

WWE COO Triple H is the master at 'The Game,' and he knows how to elevate talent and also build storylines. He is advertised in the 'Last Time Ever' match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on 6th October 2018 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match has made fans waiting in anticipation to see what these two legends would do in their last match. We have seen them share the ring and give us gruesome as well as entertaining matches. They know how to fill a feud with mind games, cheap shots, take a dig among many other ways to hype up a fight, and this one will be the same.

The buildup to this started when Triple H came out on the 20th August 2018 episode of Raw and stated that he has unfinished business with The Deadman.

This promo started off a series of promos with the last one coming this week on Raw when Triple H's friend and fellow WWE performer Shawn Michaels came to the ring to give his thoughts on who he thinks will be the winner of the match in Australia.

His promo was cut short by The Undertaker who made a return after the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' to confront him and send a chilling message regarding the match at WWE Super Show-Down. The promo garnered a lot of acclaim and attention from WWE fans who wanted to see The Deadman return and share his story.

Now that both wrestlers involved in the match have already cut their promo, and I have already talked about how The Undertaker can sell this match, let's look at the ways in which Triple H can sell this match at WWE Super Show-Down:

#3 Talk About Health Issues

Obama Care is all he needs

We all know that over the last few years, The Undertaker takes time before he returns around WrestleMania to put on a great match during the show.

This year, however, he didn't take time off because he wrestled John Cena in a squash match and didn't require time off, but he was out of action since last year's WrestleMania and never returned until the 'Shows of Shows' day.

Triple H can take a dig at it and ask Taker to retire or Obama Care (Affordable Care Act) to ensure he gets to see some more years in the business. We all know that HHH can play a good heel, and there would be nothing better than to see these two lay mayhem in the ring during the 'Go Home' show for WWE Super Show-Down.

